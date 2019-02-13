menu

Maltese actor Benny Casha passes away

Known mostly as an actor on popular One TV sitcom Qeghdin Sew!, Benny Casha passed away aged 48 years

david_hudson
13 February 2019, 10:48pm
by David Hudson
Benny Casha
Beloved actor Benny Casha, known mostly for his work on popular One TV sitcom Qeghdin Sew!, has passed away. 

Casha was 48 years old. He produced the much loved Maltese sitcoms L-Avukat Gawdenz Bilocca, Midinbin, Saħta fuq Uliedi, Siegħa Żmien and others. He was also the Managing Director of the Bronk Productions company.

He had also been occupying the role of vice president for the Premier League club Senglea Athletic at the time of his death. 

The Malta Football Association issued a statement to honour the memory of Casha, and said that he was synonymous with the Senglea club and that the club partially owed its success and rise to the Premier League to him. 

"The Malta FA extends its profound condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Benny Casha during this difficult time," the statement read.

Casha also played a the role of President for Senglea's rowing club.

Several personalities paid their respects on social media, including the Socjeta Muzikali Sant' Antnin who said they were devastated by the news. 

David Hudson is a staff reporter
