Gozo sewage plant shut down due to illegal animal waste disposal

The sewage treatment plant in Gozo was shut down last night due to animal waste having illegally been disposed of in the sewer system.

Animal waste clogs the sewage plant and causes severe damage to the expensive equipment used to produce new water which is distributed to farmers, the Water Servics Corporation said in a statement.

The plant was expected to be stabilised by Friday morning, and the Corporation is gathering all information on the incident, which will be passed on to the police.

“Sewage infrastructure is very complex and delicate and is damaged through the improper use of the urban sewer system. It is therefore very important that only human toilet waste and degradable toilet paper are discharged in the system,” the WSC said.

Any suspected foul play or problems with the sewer system can be reported to the Corporation on Freephone: 8007 6400, by email at [email protected], through the website live chat at www.wsc.com.mt, or through the WSC’s social media.