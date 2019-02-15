menu

BOV’s SEPA payment services restored

Customers can now make transfers to SEPA countries, and the bank is working to restore its full payment services as soon as possible

15 February 2019, 6:20pm
by Massimo Costa
Bank of Valletta's SEPA payment services are now fully operational

Bank of Valletta’s SEPA payment services are now back to being fully operational.

The Single Euro Payments Area includes all 28 member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Liechenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and Vatican City.

The bank said in a statement Friday afternoon that it was “working relentlessly" to restore its full payment services (to non-SEPA countries), as soon as possible.

Further developments will be communicated to customers and the general public through www.bov.com and press releases.

On Wednesday, the bank shut down all of its operations, following a cyber attack which saw €13 million transferred out of the bank through false international transactions.

Following rigorous overnight testing of the bank’s IT systems, BOV resumed its operations on Thursday, however payment to third parties were not activated pending further tests.

The bank said that for any queries customers, customers should contact the BOV Customer Service Centre on [email protected] or +356 21312020.

