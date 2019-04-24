menu

Apartment block collapses in Guardamangia

A building situated next to a construction site on Guardamangia Hill has collapsed

kurt_sansone
24 April 2019, 11:55pm
by Kurt Sansone
What remains of the collapsed apartment block
What remains of the collapsed apartment block

An apartment block collapsed this evening in Guardamangia sending shocked neighbours out onto the street.

Initial information suggests that people living in the apartments that collapsed managed to escape since they were not in the part of the block that collapsed.

The road-level unit of the part that collapsed housed Transport Malta's theory testing centre for motorists wanting to obtain a driving licence.

A Google Maps screen shot of the building: The red box shows the part that collapsed and the arrow indicates the adjacent construction site, which has replaced the building in the picture
A Google Maps screen shot of the building: The red box shows the part that collapsed and the arrow indicates the adjacent construction site, which has replaced the building in the picture

The apartment block is situated on Guardamangia Hill, next to a construction site. The Civil Protection Department is on site.

It was just before 11pm that a large crashing sound rocked the area. Neighbours came out of their homes to see debris in the street.

CPD personnel are currently checking neighbouring properties for any structural damage. The area has been evacuated because the remaining structures in the collapsed building are visibly weak and full of fractures.

More information to follow.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Apartment block collapses in Guardamangia
National

Apartment block collapses in Guardamangia
Kurt Sansone
Man falls off cliff at Ghajn Tuffieha
National

Man falls off cliff at Ghajn Tuffieha
MaltaToday Staff
[WATCH] Fibre optic cable to take Gozo’s connectivity to the next level
National

[WATCH] Fibre optic cable to take Gozo’s connectivity to the next level
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] ‘I wouldn’t trade today’s problems with those of previous administrations,’ Muscat says
National

[WATCH] ‘I wouldn’t trade today’s problems with those of previous administrations,’ Muscat says
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.