Apartment block collapses in Guardamangia

An apartment block collapsed this evening in Guardamangia sending shocked neighbours out onto the street.

Initial information suggests that people living in the apartments that collapsed managed to escape since they were not in the part of the block that collapsed.

The road-level unit of the part that collapsed housed Transport Malta's theory testing centre for motorists wanting to obtain a driving licence.

The apartment block is situated on Guardamangia Hill, next to a construction site. The Civil Protection Department is on site.

It was just before 11pm that a large crashing sound rocked the area. Neighbours came out of their homes to see debris in the street.

CPD personnel are currently checking neighbouring properties for any structural damage. The area has been evacuated because the remaining structures in the collapsed building are visibly weak and full of fractures.

More information to follow.