menu

[WATCH] Social housing will no longer be inherited - Prime Minister

Policy change will impact new social housing cases

kurt_sansone
30 April 2019, 2:42pm
by Kurt Sansone
Cabinet met in a special session at St Vincent de Paul
Cabinet met in a special session at St Vincent de Paul
Special Cabinet meeting discusses housing

Social housing should not be inherited from one generation to another, Joseph Muscat said as government mulls a policy change for new units.

“Social housing should be there for those who truly need it,” the Prime Minister said at the end of a Cabinet meeting held at St Vincent de Paul.

He insisted it made no sense that a house given to an individual in need ended up being inherited by children who would have moved on in life.

The special session focussed on the social sector and the media was invited to cover the initial presentations. Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon gave an overview of his ministry’s work.

Muscat said the policy change linked to social housing will not impact those who benefitted from social housing in the past but only apply to new units.

The government is currently building some 1,000 units across Malta to use as social housing.

Muscat said Cabinet had approved a new equity sharing scheme to help separated and divorced people who individually could not afford a new house after the split.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
‘Thousands’ worth in fish seized from Żabbar industrial estate
National

‘Thousands’ worth in fish seized from Żabbar industrial estate
Yannick Pace
Cirque du Soleil to perform 28 shows in Malta during 2019
National

Cirque du Soleil to perform 28 shows in Malta during 2019
Laura Calleja
[WATCH] Social housing will no longer be inherited - Prime Minister
National

[WATCH] Social housing will no longer be inherited - Prime Minister
Kurt Sansone
Teachers’ union rushes to denounce claims of job cuts for LSEs
National

Teachers’ union rushes to denounce claims of job cuts for LSEs
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.