Last of the big directories: Yellow Pages goes all digital

The iconic Yellow Pages business directory will make its final appearance this September as Yellow, the company behind it, seeks to become a fully digital based company offering a plethora of online services.

With over 180,000 copies to be distributed to all households in Malta and Gozo and local usage of last year’s book exceeding 130,000 residents, the last book – www.thelastbook.com – will create a cost-effective platform for local SMEs to boost their businesses.

The Yellow Directory provides businesses a very high conversion rate of over 50% for print. Presence in this last edition will also entitle businesses free boosting on Yellow’s website and the benefit of Yellow’s marketing efforts.

“The last Yellow Pages Directory is a once in a lifetime event, opening the door to a tremendous marketing opportunity for local businesses,” said Edward Mallia, Chief Marketing Officer.

“Stopping the production of Yellow Pages is a major event, which is expected to grab attention from both local media and environmentalists, who will undoubtedly appreciate this move. “Furthermore, the final Yellow will be permanent, allowing each business’s visibility to remain unchallenged by any new additions to our content. We’re also spicing up the last directory with fun hidden surprises and annual competitions for the next five years,” Mallia said.

The last Yellow Pages directory will be one of a kind, made with upgraded materials that will last and a beautifully designed cover with a local dimension, transforming this business directory into a desirable collector’s item.

Yellow will also be publishing 500 limited edition copies with a distinct cover making it a truly unique publication.

A number of these copies will be available for sale to the general public and the proceeds will be donated to charity.