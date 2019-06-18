Update 2 | Adrian Delia’s future: PN parliamentary group meeting underway

Adrian Delia is presenting his parliamentary group with 10 proposals for change at a crucial meeting being held this evening at PN headquarters.

The proposals mostly concern changes to the party structure, MaltaToday is informed. The meeting which started at 7pm is still going on.

Earlier

The number of Nationalist Party supporters outside the party headquarters has swelled to around 100 as the parliamentary group holds a crucial meeting that is expected to discuss the future of leader Adrian Delia.

The PN leader was asked to leave by a number of MPs during a heated parliamentary group meeting held last week.

Delia has so far given no indication that he will resign.

Most of the people gathered here support Delia, questioning the motive of rebel MPs who want him out.

The people applauded Delia and other MPs deemed loyal to him as they entered the building. MPs Kristy Debono, Carm Mifsud Bonnici, Stephen Spiteri and Mario Galea were all applauded.

Silence accompanied the entry of former leader Simon Busuttil and MPs Jason Azzopardi and Karol Aquilina.

In a heartfelt appeal to MPs, MEP candidate Dione Borg urged them to shoulder responsibility and strive for unity.

On his way in, Delia did not want to comment on what former PN media chief Pierre Portelli said in his resignation letter that some PN MPs had associated themselves with criminal acts to undermine the leader.

Delia insisted that he would only speak about Portelli’s resignation after first addressing the parliamentary group.

Portelli resigned on Monday night after a turbulent meeting of the PN executive. He has since gone on a rampage calling out MPs and party officials who he accused of wanting to undermine the leader.

This story will be updated regularly.