BOV warns of fake SMS messages seeking internet banking details

Fake SMS messages are being sent, notifying people that their internet banking service has been compromised and directing them to false websites, Bank of Valletta has warned.

The bank said this was a phishing exercise (smishing) intended to capture internet banking details from unsuspecting individuals.

BOV said it was not sending these SMS messages.

These messages tell recipients that suspicious activity was noted on their internet banking. They also include a link to a false website that mimics that of the bank. This criminal activity is devised to try and capture internet banking details.

Anybody receiving such an SMS is advised to delete the message and ignore its contents.