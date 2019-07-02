[WATCH] Police dogs, cars, and guns on display in Freedom Square

The Malta Police Force displayed its paraphernalia of submachine guns, smoke grenades, vehicles old and new and its team of trained canines in Freedom Square on Tuesday.

At this year's inauguration of Police week, the force went all out in Valletta, showing off its Czech 9mm submachine guns, the canines in action, vintage cars, gas masks and other miscellaneous items used by the officers.

The Malta Police Band started things off with a small concert in front of the Parliament building, followed by shows by the Precision Drill Team and Dog Section. A static display of old and modern Police vehicles lined the square.

Two horses from the Mounted Section and a Traffic motorcycle joined the scene alongside an information stand for Police Recruitment Week.

The exhibitions will last until 15 July, with the force expected to visit Mdina on Wednesday, Sliema on Friday and Marsascala on Monday. On Friday 12 July, Police day, a solemn mass for the police force will be held at St John's Co-Cathedral in Valletta. The firing of Feu de Joie by the Guard of Honour will follow at St George's Square.

On the last day, the same exhibitions displayed in Valletta on Tuesday will be presented in Marsalforn, Gozo.