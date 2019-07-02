menu

[WATCH] Police dogs, cars, and guns on display in Freedom Square

In the event of Police week, the Malta Police Force will be presenting numerous exhibitions and displays across Malta and Gozo

david_hudson
2 July 2019, 12:34pm
by David Hudson
Heavy equipment was brought to Freedom Square at the start of Police week
Heavy equipment was brought to Freedom Square at the start of Police week

The Malta Police Force displayed its paraphernalia of submachine guns, smoke grenades, vehicles old and new and its team of trained canines in Freedom Square on Tuesday.

At this year's inauguration of Police week, the force went all out in Valletta, showing off its Czech 9mm submachine guns, the canines in action, vintage cars, gas masks and other miscellaneous items used by the officers.

Submachine guns and bulletproof vests
Submachine guns and bulletproof vests

The Malta Police Band started things off with a small concert in front of the Parliament building, followed by shows by the Precision Drill Team and Dog Section. A static display of old and modern Police vehicles lined the square.

Two horses from the Mounted Section and a Traffic motorcycle joined the scene alongside an information stand for Police Recruitment Week.

Going back a few years: the Malta Police Force displays vehicles from old car fleets
Going back a few years: the Malta Police Force displays vehicles from old car fleets

The exhibitions will last until 15 July, with the force expected to visit Mdina on Wednesday, Sliema on Friday and Marsascala on Monday. On Friday 12 July, Police day, a solemn mass for the police force will be held at St John's Co-Cathedral in Valletta. The firing of Feu de Joie by the Guard of Honour will follow at St George's Square.

On the last day, the same exhibitions displayed in Valletta on Tuesday will be presented in Marsalforn, Gozo.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
