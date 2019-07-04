Customs seize 21,620 contraband cigarettes from Fgura garage

The Customs Department has seized over 21,000 packets of contraband cigarettes from a garage in Fgura.

Customs said in a statement that this find followed several hours of observation by the Customs Enforcement Unit. The contraband was seized in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The brands seized are not legally sold in Malta and were hidden in a garage which is used for storage purposes by an owner of a Hamrun bar. The amount of revenue in terms of excise duty and VAT from the contraband exceeds €5,000, Customs said.

The items were confiscated pending investigations by the department.