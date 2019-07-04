menu

Customs seize 21,620 contraband cigarettes from Fgura garage

The amount of revenue in terms of excise duty and VAT from the contraband lifted exceeds €5,000
 

david_hudson
4 July 2019, 11:51am
by David Hudson
The contraband cigarettes were found in a garage in Fgura
The Customs Department has seized over 21,000 packets of contraband cigarettes from a garage in Fgura.

Customs said in a statement that this find followed several hours of observation by the Customs Enforcement Unit. The contraband was seized in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The brands seized are not legally sold in Malta and were hidden in a garage which is used for storage purposes by an owner of a Hamrun bar. The amount of revenue in terms of excise duty and VAT from the contraband exceeds €5,000, Customs said.

The items were confiscated pending investigations by the department.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
