[WATCH] Get ready, Malta is experiencing its third heatwave

Do not be fooled by the cool breeze because Malta is experiencing its third heatwave this summer, according to the Meteorological Office.

People headed to the beach on Monday, for some much-needed reprieve from the intense heat, some even taking their furry friends with them. The temperature soared to 39°C but felt like 41°C, with a shocking UV index of 12.

The Force 4 northwesterly winds helped mitigate the heat but Monday was the first day of a heatwave that is expected to last until Wednesday.

"This is perfectly normal for this time of year, especially since we’ve already had two other heatwaves in June," a spokesperson for the Met Office said.

Tuesday is expected to see temperatures go down slightly to 38°C, although it will still feel like 41°C. The day may actually feel hotter due to south-westerly winds only coming in at force 2-3.

Wednesday, the last day of the heatwave, will see temperatures of 37°C that feel like 41°C with cool northwesterly winds that could reach up to force 5. UV for both days is expected to be 10.

A heatwave is recorded when the air temperature is five degrees celsius higher than the average for three consecutive days or more.

Thursday will see the start of cooler weather with temperatures of 35°C that feel like 40°C with UV registering in at 11. Things get progressively cooler from then on, with temperatures of between 33-34°C on Saturday and Sunday that feel 38°C and 39°C respectively.