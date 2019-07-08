Jobsplus processed 9,869 work and residence permits in 2019

By the end of April 2019, Jobsplus had processed 9,869 Single Residence/Work Permits and recommended 9,035 of these applications to Identity Malta while objecting to 834.

This information was tabled in Parliament on Monday by Employment Minister Evarist Bartolo to a question posed by Nationalist Party MP Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici.

Jobsplus also processed 2,734 employment license permits submitted by third country nationals who were not eligible to apply for a single residence and work permit. Amongst these permits, Jobsplus issued 2,610 permits and rejected 58 applications.

Of the 9,035 Single Residence/Work Permits that were recommended to Identity Malta by Jobsplus, the final figure of permits issued was not available to Bartolo who said that the resonsibility of these did not fall within his remit.