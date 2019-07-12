Government's chief spokesperson Kurt Farrugia appointed CEO of Malta Enterprise

Joseph Muscat's right-hand man and official spokesperson since 2013, Kurt Farrugia, will move on from the Office of the Prime Minister to CEO at Malta Enterprise.

Farrugia will officially take up the role on 1 August and will replace outgoing CEO Mario Galea. The announcement was made by Malta Enterprise on Friday afternoon.

Farrugia, who started his career as a journalist, has stood beside the Prime Minister since he became leader of the Labour Party in 2008. He was appointed chief government spokesperson in 2013 when the PL won the election.

In a welcoming note, William Wait, Malta Enterprise chairperson, said Farrugia’s years of experience as part of the Prime Minister’s team "will help the Corporation build on the successes of recent years and take it to a new phase of its development".

"His energetic character, focus on upcoming niches and experience in the communications field will continue building on the corporations internal capacity in assisting business. On the other hand, we are happy to secure Mario Galea’s services as his extensive experience will ensure a smooth transition within Malta Enterprise," Wait said.

Galea has been retained as chief advisor to the new CEO.

Farrugia formed part of the task force organising the Valletta Summit on Migration and the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in 2015 and the informal European Council summit during Malta’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in February 2017. In August 2017, he was appointed by the Prime Minister on the Malta-UK business promotion task force and in April this year to the New Economic Niches Committee of Malta Enterprise.

Farrugia is currently studying for a Masters Degree in Entrepreneurship at the University of Malta.

Malta Enterprise thanked Galea for more than 35 years of "sterling service". He was appointed CEO in June 2016 after serving as CEO at Malta Industrial Parks and Principal Chief Officer at Malta Enterprise.

During his term he oversaw a record number of projects approved by Malta Enterprise, including the establishment of major new businesses in Malta, such as Crane Currency and Barts among others.

OPM appointment

In a separate statement, the Office of the Prime Minister announced that Matthew Carbone will be taking up the role of head of government communications on 1 August.

Carbone has been the deputy head of government communications since 2013. He was a former journalist.

The OPM said Nigel Vella will be appointed deputy.