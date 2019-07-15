Stranded youth footballers to be brought back on Air Malta ‘relief flight’

Air Malta will be operating a special relief flight to bring home a group of 150 people who were left stranded by a private charter operator in Aalborg, Denmark.

Among the 150-person contingent are a number of children from different schools who are representing Malta at an international youth football tournament.

In a statement on Monday, the Tourism Ministry said that it had been made aware that a group of travellers, mainly children, had been left stranded after “the private charter operator allegedly failed to meet its obligations” and operate the return flight to Malta.

“Minister Konrad Mizzi has directed Air Malta to operate a relief flight to support the families and children involved,” read the statement.

“Air Malta commits to doing its utmost to repatriate the group back to Malta in spite of the significant operational challenges faced due to the currently busy summer schedule.”

The flight is scheduled to leave at 6:30pm tonight, Mizzi said, adding that the incident provided further proof that the national airline was important for the country.