[WATCH] Sickening footage shows bloodied flamingo recovered from Marsaxlokk

Sickening footage shows bloodied flamingo recovered from Marsaxlokk

A severely injured juvenile flamingo was recovered from Marsaxlokk on Tuesday night after people noticed the large bird that was left for dead after being shot.

Video footage provided by bird conservation group BirdLife, shows the bird with a broken and bloodied wing as shocked onlookers are heard expressing regret over the shooting.

It was BirdLife CEO Mark Sultana who took to Facebook to call out the shooting of a flamingo on Tuesday afternoon. The bird formed part of a group of three flamingos that was circling around the Munxar promontory in St Thomas Bay.

However, the Marsaxlokk flamingo appears to have been a separate incident from the one witnessed by Sultana in Marsaskala.

A large flock of Greater Flamingos were migrating over Malta yesterday. Flamingos are a protected species.

Police sources on Tuesday told MaltaToday that searches in the Munxar area of Marsaskala yielded no results.

Clarification: In a previous version of this report it was assumed that the flamingo in the Marsaskala incident was the same one as that found in Marsaxlokk. The two appear to be seperate incidents.