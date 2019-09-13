[WATCH] Malta to be Manchester United’s official destination partner

Malta signed an agreement with Manchester United, one of the world’s biggest football clubs, that will see the country become the club’s official destination partner.

The agreement will see Malta, its traditions and people featured at the club’s stadium Old Trafford, as well as a number of other platforms. Old Trafford is the biggest club stadium in England, with a capacity of around 75,000 people.

Malta will also be featured on the club’s website, magazine issues, television station and mobile application, thanks to the three-year agreement, which was signed at the club’s Carrington training complex.

Club legend Bryan Robson, and players Juan Mata, Andreas Perreira and Phil Jones were present at the signing of the agreement.

Sean Jefferson, the club’s partnership director, said that Manchester United was followed by more than a billion people worldwide.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said the newly signed agreement hopes to transform the local tourism sector. “We felt that we should partner with the best in the world, and that is why we picked Manchester United, a brand which reaches more than one billion people worldwide,” he said.

Players from the team’s current squad, as well as club legends, will be assisting in marketing Malta as a tourist destination.

“This agreement will help us in penetrating new markets, including America, South Korea, Japan and China,” he said, adding that each country had an enormous Manchester United following.

Malta Tourism Authority Chairman Gavin Gulia said the agreement would also be good news for football fans across the country.

“This initiative will be welcomed by all football supporters, as it will bring closer to home one of the biggest football clubs in the world,” he said.

Manchester United are the most successful English club, having won 66 trophies in their history, including 20 Premier League titles, twelve F.A. Cups and three European Championships.