Nobody has yet shouldered political responsibility for Caruana Galizia murder - Delia

Two years since Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed, nobody has yet assumed political responsibility for her murder, Adrian Delia said.

The Opposition leader said that this was in stark contrast to what had happened in other countries when journalists were assassinated, where those in authority having promptly resigned.

“Two years on, we have not only not found who commissioned the murder, but nobody has shouldered political responsibility yet,” Delia said.

“And you don’t need courts for this. In other countries were journalists were killed, there were immediate resignations of all concerned. But this didn’t happen in Malta.”

Delia, who was giving a short interview on NET TV during a PN fund-raising marathon, said that, in light of what was revealed by The Sunday Times of Malta today about the investigation into Caruana Galizia’s murder, it was evident that the government was more interested in hiding things than for the truth to emerged.

The PN leader, however, did not comment in any more depth about the reports, which said that a businessman is amongst three key suspects behind the car bomb which killed Caruana Galizia, and that one of the men accused of her murder - Vince Muscat - had drawn up a list of witnesses he intended to call, which included Joseph Muscat and his chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Everyone welcome pre-budget document except Muscat

Regarding the pre-budget document recently issued by his party, Delia said that the response to this had been positive from everyone except the Prime Minister.

“I was asked why we were giving ideas to the government. We’re in politics to serve the Maltese people, and our mission is to do good and bring forward people’s aspirations and problems. We have to do all we can to improve people’s lives, even from the Opposition,” Delia said.