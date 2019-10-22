menu

200,000 contraband cigarettes seized by Customs during raid

A total of 1,000 cartons of cigarettes were discovered in a Safi garage

david_hudson
22 October 2019, 4:59pm
by David Hudson
The value of dues being defrauded on the cigarettes amounted to over €46,000
200,000 contraband cigarettes have been discovered and confiscated following a raid on a property in Safi carried out by Customs Officials from the Enforcement Section.

The Customs Department has said that the discovery came after months of surveillance work

On Tuesday morning, Customs officials, accompanied by the police, decided to move in onto the Safi property and inspect the garage. 1,000 cartons of cigarettes (each containing 200 cigarettes) were found. The total amounted dues being defrauded on these cigarettes amounts to over €46,000..

The cigarettes were seized pending investigations by the police.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
