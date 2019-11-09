MDA criticises government over illegal concrete plants

The Malta Developers Association took aim at the government for its apparent indifference to illegal concrete plants that were operating without a development permit. The association said that such a controversy would eventually impinge on the construction industry.

MDA were referring to a story by The Times of Malta that alleged that the Gozo Ministry used the services of an illegal batching plant operating without any permits to repair a road leading to Ramla Bay in Gozo last month.

The concrete produced by the same plant, headed by construction magnate Joseph Portelli, was procured via a direct order from the Gozo Ministry, the story read.

"MDA would be defeating its own mission if it did not emphasise that such a state of illegality cannot be accepted as a normal situation," MDA said in a statement on Saturday.

The association added that while there is no doubt that such plants should not be situated in development zones, and therefore resulting in controversial sitings, there was no established policy that regulated these plants.

"Taking up land for industrial use to create employment has always been considered justified by different administrations so as to generate employment. Concrete batching plants should not be considered as an exception to this norm," MDA said.

It appealed to the Planning Authority and the government to ensure that a reasonable policy regulating concrete batching plants is established. This, MDA said, would enable owners of existing plants that are not in breach of the policy to regularise and sanction their activity after payment of fines that are normally due in such circumstances.