[WATCH] Activists call on MPs to remove Joseph Muscat

Protestors gathered in front of Castille have called on MPs to remove Joseph Muscat after the arrest of businessman Yorgen Fenech, the owner of 17 Black.

The protest was called by NGO Repubblika earlier today when news emerged of Fenech’s arrest.

Protestors applauded wildly when former Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil walked up to the door of Castille and hung a placard with the words Iż-Żejt jitla’ f’wiċċ l-ilma (truth will prevail).

The large crowd was addressed by civil society activist and blogger Manuel Delia, who called on MPs to respect their commitment to the people and remove Joseph Muscat from prime minister. Activists also called for the removal of the PM’s chief of staff Keith Schembri.

“We always knew who were the ones responsible for her death, and yet you protected them… Parliament is the last remaining institution that is able to protect truth and justice in the country,” Delia said.

In a heartfelt appeal to Labour MPs, Delia said this was not a question of removing the government but those who were tarnishing the country’s reputation.

“Do not fear those who lead you, make the right decision and remove them from power. If he doesn’t go, remove him,” Delia said, adding the government had a strong-enough majority to continue in power with a new prime minister.

Several PN MPs were present for the protest after having earlier walked out of Parliament when the Prime Minister refused to speak about Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.

PN leader Adrian Delia was not present because he is attending the summit of the European People’s Party in Zagreb. However, the PN leader used his address at the EPP congress to speak about the events in Malta.

Protestors shouted “Justice, Justice,” and booed the prime minister whenever he was mentioned.

Manuel Delia said the Prime Minister tried to look like a hero by stating that Yorgen Fenech’s capture was proof that the country’s institutions were working.

“You gave them the resources? So, when the resources are needed to arrest your assistant, will they come to you?” Delia said addressing the Prime Minister.

Political responsibility is three years too late, Manuel Delia insisted, as he called for Muscat to step down.

“We are at risk of being governed by people who are responsible of a murder which they committed to avoid prison… that is unacceptable,” Delia told protestors.

The crowd later walked to the Caruana Galizia makeshift memorial at the foot of the Great Siege monument and held a vigil there to commemorate the journalist.

After the vigil, protestors walked to Parliament where they called for justice and jeered Labour MPs as they walked out.