'Middleman' Melvin Theuma taken to Mater Dei hospital

The suspected middleman in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia has been admitted to hospital

david_hudson
22 November 2019, 9:51am
by David Hudson
File photo
Melvin Theuma, the suspected middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination has been taken to Mater Dei hospital, well-informed sources told MaltaToday. 

Theuma, 41, has allegedly complained of medical issues but it's as yet unclear what the reasons for his hospital admission are.

Theuma has asked for a presidental pardon of his previous crimes to provide information on the Caruana Galizia murder.

In answers to the media outside Castille, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat confirmed that Theuma "admitted himself to hospital" but that he was aware that his condition was nothing "major."

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
