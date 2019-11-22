'Middleman' Melvin Theuma taken to Mater Dei hospital

Melvin Theuma, the suspected middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination has been taken to Mater Dei hospital, well-informed sources told MaltaToday.

Theuma, 41, has allegedly complained of medical issues but it's as yet unclear what the reasons for his hospital admission are.

Theuma has asked for a presidental pardon of his previous crimes to provide information on the Caruana Galizia murder.

In answers to the media outside Castille, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat confirmed that Theuma "admitted himself to hospital" but that he was aware that his condition was nothing "major."