[WATCH] Adrian Delia resists calling for Prime Minister’s resignation

National interest should be prioritised before anything else, Delia says

Adrian Delia has so far resisted calling for the Prime Minister’s resignation, insisting that “the national interest has to be prioritised before party considerations”.

The Opposition leader on Friday evening attended the second anti-corruption protest organised by civil society groups in Valletta that called for the resignations of Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.

But asked by MaltaToday why the Nationalist Party has stopped short of calling for Muscat’s resignation despite supporting the protests, Delia said the delicate situation the country was in should be approached with caution.

Delia has called for the resignation of Schembri and Mizzi, and insisted the Prime Minister should shoulder political responsibility and remove them.

Muscat is not taking the most obvious decision of removing Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi from government Adrian Delia

“We must do the utmost to uphold the interest of the country as a priority,” Delia said.

He added that this morning, not as party leader, but as Opposition leader, he called on the President to demand political action.

“I have said for a long time that there are judicial processes and these must be respected but over the past days Joseph Muscat has decided to wear multiple hats,” Delia said.

The PN leader accused Muscat of taking on many roles, except the one he is most responsible of, that of a government leader.

“He wants to give us the impression that he is the police commissioner, he wants us to believe that he is the Attorney General, which he most definitely isn’t, yet he is not taking the most obvious decision of removing them [Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi] from government,” Delia said.