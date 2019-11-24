Gasan Group categorically denies any link to secret company Macbridge

Business organisation Gasan Group has categorically denied any links to secret and elusive company Macbridge.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Gasan Group has claimed to not having any knowledge of the company.

"The Gasan Group and all involved within it have no knowledge of, or connection with, Macbridge and no knowledge regarding who owns or controls Macbridge and have never had any relationship with the company. The group first learned of its existence when its name became public," it said.

Nationalist Party MP Jason Azzopardi made vague references to Gasan Group in two separate Facebook posts. "Do you know anything, Mr Gasan?" he wrote.

Macbridge, along with Yorgen-Fenech-owned 17 Black, has been listed as a target client for Panama companies Tillgate and Hearnville, owned by the Prime Minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi respectively.

Schembri had admitted to owning the company but claimed that there was no connection with 17 Black. Mizzi had said that Hearnville was just a shell company with no assets.

A leaked email, however, revealed that both companies would be paid €150,000 in monthly installments.

Fenech, who is now named as a "person of interest" in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation never denied owning one of the target clients 17 Black.

Fenech is one of three directors of Electrogas, the operator of the Delimara LNG power station. Electrogas is owned by three named companies: Siemens, Socar, and GEM Holdings, a Maltese business conglomerate.

Tumas Group, formerly fronted by Fenech, and Gasan Group own a third each of GEM Holdings. Two-thirds are owned by the Apap Bologna family, while the remaining third is owned by Fenech himself.

The owner of Macbridge is still a mystery.