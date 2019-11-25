UĦM calls for Mizzi, Schembri resignations, employers warn of reputational damage

Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri should lead by example and resign or suspend themselves until investigations are complete, the Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin said.

The second largest union in Malta called out the minister and the PM’s chief of staff, insisting that ordinary workers are normally suspended in circumstances where there are clear suspicions of wrongdoing. “In the same manner, a minister and the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, should lead by example and resign, or at least, suspend themselves until the investigation is complete,” the UĦM said.

In a strong appeal on Monday, the union appealed to society to protest in a civil way and asked government not to push people “towards the precipice of anger”.

The UĦM called on MPs to “stand up and be counted” and urged for an urgent parliamentary meeting to discuss the “precarious state the country is in”.

The union also urged constituted bodies to speak out in the national interest and on behalf of their members. “In all circumstances, the country should come before any other interest… institutions should work all the time and in a timely manner… justice must not only be seen to be done, but be meted out effectively,” the UĦM said.

Also joining the chorus for justice was the Confederation of Malta Trade Unions (CMTU), which described the events as a turning point in Maltese history.

“CMTU gives full support to those institutions responsible for investigating corruption and other more serious crimes. It also supports all those responsible for law enforcement and the justice system so that they can continue to do their duties, sending a strong message that ‘all are equal before the law’.

“Politicians are elected to serve the people and not vice versa. CMTU appeals to both parties to make sure that the message sent to the average citizen is that there is no room for people who put personal interest before public interest in politics. Where evidence of wrongdoing is present, responsibility must be taken. CMTU sincerely hopes that Justice will prevail.”

The Malta Employers Association issued its own statement, warning of a fallout from reputational damage, and calling on the country’s political forces to work towards a return to normalcy following the recent upheavals related to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“Prolonging what is evidently a crisis situation is doing nothing but harm to the country. Calls for justice and political responsibility need to be addressed at this critical time to minimise the fallout from the reputational damage which undoubtedly has been and is still being caused to the nation’s detriment,” the MEA said.

“This is the time for all those who believe in justice and cherish the national interest to rise above partisan gains and stand up and be counted, before the damage becomes irreversible and all Maltese society ends up paying a high price.”