Opposition calls for urgent parliamentary debate on ramifications of Caruana Galizia murder investigation

Adrian Delia has called for an urgent debate in Parliament on the developments of the last days in the investigation on Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

The Opposition leader requested the debate under Standing Order 13 of the House of Representatives. Speaker Anglu Farrugia is expected to give a ruling shortly on whether the urgent debate will go ahead after the Prime Minister insisted it should be held only after the police conclude their investigation.

Delia called for the debate in light of the developments “of unprecedented gravity” which have taken place since 20 November, and are still taking place, related to Caruana Galizia’s assassination investigation.

Such developments include that fact that 17 Black owner Yorgen Fenech is being investigated in connection with the murder; that the Prime Minister has not dismissed his chief of staff Keith Schembri and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi; and that Economy Minister Chris Cardona and members of his secretariat have been questioned in relation to the crime.

Joseph Muscat responded by saying that he would be giving the House all the required information in the coming days, but that he could not do so at the moment so as not to prejudice the investigation.

“I am not in a position today to give all information to the House,” he said.

Muscat and Labour MP Byron Camilleri also disputed whether the nature of the matter was covered by the requirements for an urgent debate under the standing order.