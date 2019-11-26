Keith Schembri named by Yorgen Fenech during police investigations

The Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri has been named by Yorgen Fenech in several instances while the businessman was under interrogation.

Schembri was linked to at least one major deal tainted by corruption, according to sources close to the Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation.

Fenech had argued to the police that he was just another middleman in the chain leading to the Caruana Galizia murder, but sources have told the media that he is yet to provide evidence to substantiate his claim.

Sources have also stated that Fenech, who as of last week served as CEO of Tumas group, had told the police that the PM’s Chief of Staff knew of middleman Melvin Theuma, and had set up a meeting between the two to secure him a government job.

The former Tumas director is seeking a presidential pardon in exchange for more information about the case, and has reportedly told investigators that he would be willing to divulge the said information if guaranteed immunity.

On Tuesday morning, the police issued a statement stating that further people had been interrogated over the Caruana Galizia murder case overnight.

Theuma who has reportedly acted as the middleman for the murder, was granted a presidential pardon, shielding him from prosecution, in exchange for more information about the case.

The middleman is understood to have several audio recordings, which would help to shed light on the murder and the people who commissioned it.

Yorgen Fench was arrested last Wednesday, after trying to escape the country aboard his multi-million-euro private yacht, just 24-hours after the PM confirmed to the media that a pardon for Theuma was possible.

Police rearrested Yorgen Fenech on Sunday afternoon, and have until Tuesday afternoon to press charges against the businessman.