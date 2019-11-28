Chamber of Commerce calls on political parties to avoid taking to the streets

The Malta Chamber of Commerce called on all political parties to exercise maximum caution and responsibility and avoid taking to the streets.

In a statement on Thursday, it said that “the country is facing one of the most challenging times in recent history.

“Political rallies will only foment the current insecurity, which in turn will reflect negatively on the international stage,” it said.

It called on all politicians to immediately start restoring Malta’s good name in the national interest.

“In the past days, Malta’s reputation has been severely compromised. It is now time to act responsibly and ensure that justice is served. Only in this way will the country be able to calm down, heal and move forward.”

On Tuesday, the Labour Party said that an activity addressed by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will be held in Fgura on Sunday morning. The Nationalist Party responded by calling for a national protest on Sunday, but it soon cancelled it after backlash on social media.