National Book Prize ceremony cancelled over 'heavy shadow' of Muscat's office

The prize giving ceremony set to be held at the office of the Prime Minister is cancelled but such cancellation does not mean an endorsement of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia's views, the book council said

david_hudson
28 November 2019, 5:50pm
by David Hudson
National Book Council Chairman Mark Camilleri with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat
The National Book Prize ceremony, which was to be held at on 9 December at the Office of the Prime Minister, has been cancelled.

The National Book Council Chairman, Mark Camilleri, announced the development on the prize's website and on Facebook. 

"[The prize] cannot be held under the heavy shadow of the Office of the Prime Minister having been implicated in the investigation for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia," he wrote.

Camilleri insisted that while this development did not constitute an endorsement of the views held by Caruana Galizia, her role as a writer and harbinger of momentous political changes must be acknowledged.

"These times are testament to the strength of the written word; the celebration of literature is given a stronger voice if we participate in the historical events unfolding nationally. The current national crisis deserves our undivided attention."

The National Book Council announced that the prize giving ceremony would take place in January of next year under what it hopes would be circumstances meriting the celebration of writers and their works.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
