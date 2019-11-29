PN calls for Police Commissioner to take action against those who kept journalists locked at Castille

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has called on the Police Commissioner to investigate the actions of government functionaries who on Friday morning barred journalists from leaving Castille.

Delia condemned the events that unfolded in the early hours of Friday morning when Maltese and foreign journalists were kept locked up inside Castille by government functionaries at the end of a press conference until ministers exited the building.

“After waiting for more than seven hours for the result of the Cabinet meeting, the prime minister ended the press conference by not allowing journalists to leave the building,” he said.

PN said those who barred journalists from leaving refused to answer questions or cite any laws which allowed them to act in such a manner.

“Now, after all, it has come to light that those individuals had no authority to act in such a blatant and illegal way, in the Office of the Prime Minister of all places,” Delia said.

The party said that such actions could never be justified in a democratic state.

