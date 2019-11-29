menu
Government crisis Yorgen Fenech’s pardon denied • Keith Schembri released by police • Muscat says he’ll stay on as Prime Minister • Fenech attacks role of lead investigator

[WATCH] Thugs outside Castille attack protestors and prevent witnesses from filming them

Protesters gathered outside Castille in the early hours were confronted by thugs standing by the ministerial cars as Cabinet was in an emergency session

matthew_vella
29 November 2019, 12:12pm
by Matthew Vella
Stills from the mobile phone recordings of the attempted assault
Castille protestors attacked by thugs outside Office of the Prime Minister

Protesters gathered outside the Office of the Prime Minister were confronted by thugs in the early hours of the morning as Cabinet was in an emergency session.

Mobile phone footage shows protesters being shouted at, harassed and chased by thugs who were standing by the official cars parked on Merchant Street.

The commotion came as journalists were kept locked up inside Castille by government functionaries until ministers exited the early morning press conference.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
