[WATCH] Thugs outside Castille attack protestors and prevent witnesses from filming them

Castille protestors attacked by thugs outside Office of the Prime Minister

Protesters gathered outside the Office of the Prime Minister were confronted by thugs in the early hours of the morning as Cabinet was in an emergency session.

Mobile phone footage shows protesters being shouted at, harassed and chased by thugs who were standing by the official cars parked on Merchant Street.

The commotion came as journalists were kept locked up inside Castille by government functionaries until ministers exited the early morning press conference.