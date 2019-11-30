menu
Updated | Speaker offers no remedy to Chris Cardona request for protection amid frame-up fears

Chris Cardona has asked for Parliamentary protection after reports that he might be framed for Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder were not challenged or refuted

paul_cocks
Last updated on 30 November 2019, 3:29pm
by Paul Cocks

The Speaker of the House has turned down a request by the former minister Chris Cardona, to extend to him his protection over an alleged attempt to frame him by former chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia said the House ordinance on privileges and powers states that only defamation of the Speaker or an MP can be considered as a breach of privilege. Farrugia said that he felt Cardona's complaint does not fall under these provisions. "I understand your precoccupation... but I cannot say what remedy I can offer you."

Former economy minister Chris Cardona asked the Speaker of the House for protection amid concerns that there had been an attempt to frame him for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a letter to Speaker Anglu Farrugia this morning, Cardona said that reports that the Cabinet had discussed the possibility of Cardona being framed for the journalist’s murder had not been refuted or challenged.

Media reports on Friday claimed that the Cabinet had raised concerns that Keith Schembri and Yorgen Fenech had conspired to ‘frame’ Cardona.

Cabinet ministers were reported to have expressed their anger and concern with Muscat over the attempt to pin the murder on Cardona.

“I believe that any attempt to prejudice and attack a member of Parliament’s constitutional function, requires strong and effective action, including from the House itself, the highest institution in the country,” Cardona wrote in his letter.

“I am thus sending you this letter and enjoining the House of Representatives to safeguard my constitutional role and to take all necessary steps in the circumstances.”

Paul Cocks joined MaltaToday after having spent years working in newspapers with The Times...
