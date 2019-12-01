menu
Two injured in Siggiewi incident

A 42-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy were both hospitalised after the accident

karl_azzopardi
1 December 2019, 2:03pm
by Karl Azzopardi
A 42-year-old man who resides in Zurrieq, and a 10-year-old boy, were both injured after an accident in Triq Mons. Mikiel Azzopardi, Siġġiewi.

The accident happened at around midnight between Saturday and Sunday, after for a reason not yet known to the police, the man lost control of his vehicle, a Suzuki Ignis, and crashed into a light pole.

The boy was a passenger in the car.

Police and a medical team were called on-site, which took the man and the boy to Mater Dei Hospital.

The man is certified as suffering from serious injuries, while the boy has only been injured lightly.

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
