[IN PICTURES] Thousands protest in Valletta demanding Muscat's resignation

Thousands of protesters demand the immediate resignation of Joseph Muscat from prime minister

paul_cocks
1 December 2019, 6:17pm
by Paul Cocks
'Out now!' Protesters demand prime minister's resignation
Thousands of protesters descended upon Valletta on Sunday afternoon to demand the immediate resignation of prime minister Joseph Muscat.

Muscat's position has become untenable after two of his Cabinet ministers - as well as his chief of staff - resigned early this week as police made inroads in the investigation into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

16-year-old Eve Borg Bonello
16-year-old Eve Borg Bonello
Former Pn leader Simon Busuttil
Former Pn leader Simon Busuttil

On Saturday evening, magnate Yorgen Fenech, owner of elusive company 17 Black, was arraigned in court and charged with masterminding the journalist's murder.

Manuel Delia
Manuel Delia
Ranier Fsadni
Ranier Fsadni

 

Paul Cocks joined MaltaToday after having spent years working in newspapers with The Times...
[IN PICTURES] Thousands protest in Valletta demanding Muscat's resignation
[IN PICTURES] Thousands protest in Valletta demanding Muscat's resignation
