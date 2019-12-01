[IN PICTURES] Thousands protest in Valletta demanding Muscat's resignation

Thousands of protesters descended upon Valletta on Sunday afternoon to demand the immediate resignation of prime minister Joseph Muscat.

Muscat's position has become untenable after two of his Cabinet ministers - as well as his chief of staff - resigned early this week as police made inroads in the investigation into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

On Saturday evening, magnate Yorgen Fenech, owner of elusive company 17 Black, was arraigned in court and charged with masterminding the journalist's murder.