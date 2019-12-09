[WATCH] Ian Borg hints at Labour leadership contest rethink

Ian Borg hints at leadership contest rethink

Ian Borg threw his support behind Chris Fearne’s leadership bid last Friday but the Transport Minister appears to be having a rethink, it seems.

In a throw-away sentence at the end of an exchange with a MaltaToday journalist, Borg said: “Nominations open today and close on Wednesday. Two people have already put forward their names; let us see if others will also come forward.”

So far, deputy prime minister Chris Fearne and Labour MP Robert Abela have publicly declared their interest in contesting the post. Labour MEP Miriam Dalli declared she is not interested.

The remaining contestant, who had been harbouring an interest was Borg.

I was understanding there could have been support for one candidature Ian Borg

It is understood that Borg threw his weight behind Fearne when broad agreement had been reached on having one nomination to ensure the changeover happens by this week.

However, Abela put a spanner in the works, insisting he did not want to partake in a “diabolical plan” and announced he will be contesting.

Abela’s decision has forced a contest.

When asked whether his backing for Fearne included a pact that would see him become deputy prime minister, Borg said deputy leaders were elected by a general conference and this was not on the current agenda.

He also did not want to comment on Abela’s “diabolical pact” comment.

“I cannot comment on what Robert Abela said. All candidates will have a chance to speak to the media and you should ask him about his statement. I had many people asking me to contest and I was understanding there could have been support for one candidature,” Borg replied.

Asked about his relationship with the disgraced former chief of staff Keith Schembri, Borg said his relation with Schembri was the same as it would be with any chief of staff of any new prime minister.

Borg was speaking to journalists after visiting road works at the Marsa junction project.