Gaming industry looks forward to the 'swift' implementation of the Moneyval report

Despite remaining committed to Malta the iGaming European Network (iGen) said it looked forward to the swift implementation of the Moneyval report, the recommendations from the Council of Europe and the “satisfactory conclusion” of the independent investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a statement on Monday iGen said that the extraordinary events happening in Malta over the last few years, accumulating in the turbulent past two weeks were of “grave and growing concern for the iGaming industry operating internationally and based in Malta."

“Like many others, our Industry thrives on stability and demands high standards in rule of law of the institutions that govern the countries in which we operate,” Network said.

The network said that the iGaming industry is the 2nd largest industry in Malta, representing 13.5% of the country’s direct GDP. iGen said that this is made up of primarily publicly-listed companies operating in international markets under multiple rigorous licensing requirements iGen. It added that iGen is an association of leading iGaming companies based in Malta and operating on the European & international markets.

“Our mission is to give the industry a common voice and to drive positive change in the environments we operate in,” iGen said.