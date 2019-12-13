PN proposes good governance measures as it boycotts Republic Day celebrations

The Nationalist Party boycotted Republic Day celebrations on Friday as it concluded an Extraordinary General Council that lasted four days in which it published a number of measures on good governance.

The new Labour Prime Minister which will take over from outgoing prime minister Joseph Muscat will not have any zeal to fix the current political situation, Opposition Leader Adrian Delia said.

"I have no illusions that the incoming Prime Minister and new cabinet will show any zeal to solve the situation because they would be the same people who defended the indefensible for many years... they closed their eyes and showed faith in people who are now saying they betrayed them," Delia said.

Labour MP Robert Abela and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne submitted their candidatures to take over from Muscat on 12 January of next year.

Speaking at the end of the Nationalist Party's Extraordinary General Council on Friday, Delia said that the PN could prove the change that the country deserves.

During the council, 15 proposals were presented to delegates, proposals drawn up by the 2016 General Council under the leadership of then PN leader Simon Busuttil.

The proposals speak about good governance and the need for autonomous insitutions. Amongst these proposals is the proposition that the sale of citizenship scheme be stopped and the Permanent Commission Against Corruption be strengthened.

PN Secretary General Clyde Puli presented the document before Delia's closing speech and said that the ultimate aim of such proposals would be to strengthen the rule of law in the country.

"In the context of the current crisis, it's clear that the institutions of the country are not robust enough and need to undergo radical changes to assure that the country doesn't go through what we're going through again," Puli said.

The PN proposed that parties be funded by the state so that future politics be freed from any conflict of interest. State broadcasting would be impartial, the document proposes, that gives space to all parties and social partners. Civil society should be strengthened.

"If these proposals are implemented, they will radically change the way in which politics is practised in Malta. They will ensure a true separation of powers where nobody feels like he or she is above the law," Delia said.

He added that in a normal country, the police are trusted and people have faith that they will do their job well. Politicians are above suspicion of corruption, he said, and institutions like the Attorney General do their duty to the utmost.

"We either take a step to destroy the country beyond recognition or we fix the damage that has been done. There are various steps our country needs to take, where we need to see that justice is done with whoever had any part in corruption and the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. We are going to keep insisting that justice be done," Delia said.