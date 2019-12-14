[WATCH] Everyone linked to Caruana Galizia murder should be investigated - Chris Fearne

Everyone linked to Caruana Galizia murder should be investigated - Chris Fearne

Everyone who is mentioned in connection with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination should be investigated by the police, Chris Fearne said.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Labour leadership hopeful said that nobody was above the law, and the police and courts should have all necessary resources at their disposal to do their job.

Asked by MaltaToday - after a press conference were he laid out his ten priorities should he be elected PL leader - whether the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri should be investigated, Fearne said anyone mentioned in the case should.

“The Prime Minister does not start or carry out investigations. In fact, one of the issues being discussed is whether there was any political interference in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation,” he said, “Therefore, as a prime minister I would not interfere in the investigations.”

“However, I believe our police and courts should have all the resources necessary to carry out their work expeditiously,” he said.

“And all those mentioned in this case should be investigated, without regard for who they are."

This should be done not only in the Caruana Galizia case, but in any other one, including the oil scandal case and, if needed, even the unsolved murders of Karin Grech and Raymond Caruana, Fearne added.