Investigations recommended by Egrant inquiry are ongoing, police say

All lines of inquiry related to the recommendations and conclusions emanating from the Egrant report are being actively investigated, the police have said.

Such investigations are taking place either by the police themselves, or in connection with other inquiring magistrates or other competent authorities.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, following the publication of the full Egrant inquiry report by Opposition leader Adrian Delia, the police said they were already pursuing various lines of inquiry.

These include those pertaining to the relationships of Keith Schembri with Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna and former Allied Newspaper managing director Adrian Hillman; those related to the Pilatus Bank investigation and those regarding investigation into the Dubai company 17 Black and its connection to the Panama companies Hearnville and Tillgate, which were owned by Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri respectively.

The police said that other recommendations were also being investigated by them or togerhet with other agencies and authorities.

A number of persons have already been spoken to with respect to these investigation, and such investigations are ongoing.

The police pointed out that the full report had been passed onto them by the Attorney General on the day it had been transmitted to him, and had been examined soon after.

“While the Malta Police would like to give further details about its work, such details cannot be given at the moment as these would either be of a detriment to the ongoing investigations, or the Malta Police is legally bound by secrecy not to revel such details,” the police added.