L-Istrina 12-hour charity telethon kicks off

The annual national fund raiser L-Istrina kicked off at noon in the middle of a heavy political atmosphere that has characterised the closing weeks of 2019.

This is the 21st edition of the charity telethon held to collect funds for the Community Chest Fund Foundation, an offshoot of the country's presidency.

By 3.45pm the telethon collected €1,534,548.

The marathon in which people, companies and organisations are urged to donate funds, will run through to midnight.

This is President George Vella’s first L-Istrina and in his opening message urged people to help those who in need. “The funds are needed so we can continue to support people in need throughout the yea... I am convinced that tonight we will be here again to celebrate a large sum of money for those who truly need it,” he said.

The President’s wife, Miriam Vella also urged people to donate.

Last year, the marathon manged to raise €7,134,036, breaking the previous year’s record by over a million.

Amidst the political turmoil that has rocked the country - some individuals had even called for the fund raiser to be cancelled - the President insisted “the sick do not choose when they need help”.

“When the sick are involved, we all come together to help despite what the country is passing through,” Vella said.

In his first Christmas message of his presidency, Vella urged people to donate during the fund raiser, emphasising that those most in need shouldn’t have to suffer due to recent events.

The fund raiser will be streamed live on all national broadcasters including TVM, NET TV and ONE TV.

L-Istrina will run all day long and the donation lines will remain open up until midnight.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat visits L-Istrina

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and members of the cabinet visited the telethon. He was also accompanied by leadership contestants Robert Abela and Chris Fearne, as well as Labour MPs and MEPs.

Muscat dwelt on the importance of the Malta Community Chest Fund: “Taxpayers are already forking out money to provide the free health service, but there are always cases in which patients are not eligible to receive free medicines and treatment.”

The PM called on people to show their generosity, and announced that the government had donated €15,000 to help with the organisation of the event.

Adrian Delia appeals for generosity

Opposition leader Adrian Delia accompanied by several PN MPs, including Beppe Fenech Adami and Mario de Marco, also visited L-Istrina.

Delia appealed for generosity, stating that “we must forget everything and give something back to those who truly need it.”

“Understanding the true Christmas spirit is finding joy in helping the smallest and weakest among us so they find the support and courage so they can make it through the hardship they are passing through” he said.

People who want to donate can call:

5190 2030 to donate €50

5180 2012 to donate €25.

SMS to 5061 9201 to donate €11.65.

Other pledges can be communicated on 21262626.