Winter chill expected at the end of the year

So far, December has been mild, with temperatures never dropping down below average and with some bouts of uninterrupted sunshine, but this is set to change at the end of the year.

The last days of 2019 are expected to be the coldest of the year and below average temperatures at this time of year, dropping to a low of 7°C.

On Sunday, while dry, the temperatures are expected to suddenly drop to a high of 12°C and a low of 8°C according to the meteorological office. Rain is also expected during the last two days of the year, on both Monday and Tuesday with temperatures below the average 11°C.

Things will change when we slip into the new year with temperatures once again rising to a high of 15°C but the lowest temperature is still expected to hit 8°C.