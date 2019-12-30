Power outages ‘unacceptable’, Enemalta responsible for financial losses - MHRA

The hotels and restaurants lobby has taken Enemalta to task for the current spate of power outages, saying the energy services provider must shoulder responsibility for financial losses incurred by lodging and catering establishments across Malta.

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association said Enemalta had failed to provide a stable power supply, underlining that it couldn't understand why blackouts had been occurring repeatedly in recent weeks.

“The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) refers to an unacceptable series of electricity black outs experienced across various localities over the past days," the Association said in a press release on Monday afternoon, hours after several localities suffered yet another power cut.

"MHRA has consistently argued that a country lacking a constant and uninterrupted supply of electricity would be nothing but disadvantaged in terms of an elementary and basic infrastructural need. It would appear less appealing in generating appetite among local and foreign investors in placing their fortunes in Malta. It would certainly not project the image Malta deserves.”

The MHRA said it was calling out to Enemalta “to shoulder responsibility for failing to provide an uninterrupted electricity supply especially when one considers the extent of investment made over the past decade to ensure that our country is equipped with the appropriate energy generation infrastructure.”

“MHRA understands that technical faults which are beyond reasonable control do occasionally happen but cannot understand how nation-wide black outs have been happening repeatedly over the past weeks,” it emphasised.

“In addition to the inconveniences caused for many, such energy interruptions are happening during the festive season, thus causing huge financial losses to hotels and restaurants, amongst others.”

The Association said that its boss Tony Zahra had today called upon MCESD chairman John Bencini to convene a meeting with Enemalta directors and the social partners for the energy company to explain clearly what was happening, and more significantly to provide assurances on what form of corrective action it would be taking to make up for not fulfilling its role as sole energy supplier to the expected best standard.

“We are important customers of Enemalta and cannot be treated with this disdain. Our members are suffering real financial losses and we are holding Enemalta responsible for these losses,” Zahra said.