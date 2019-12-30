menu

Another day, another power cut: Electricity out in several localities

Power outages reported in several localities • Electricity returns after a few minutes in some parts

kurt_sansone
30 December 2019, 12:25pm
by Kurt Sansone
Electricity was out for around 15 minutes in several localities
Electricity was out in several localities, including Marsaskala, Balzan, Żejtun, Marsaxlokk, San Ġwann, Tarxien, Qormi, Mosta, Attard, Hamrun and St Paul’s Bay.

This was the second electricity cut in 24 hours and the third since last Friday.

No further information is available. Electricity was out just after noon but power was restored in most localities some 15 minutes later.

Two days before Christmas, Enemalta had warned that unplanned power outages were to be expected after the interconnector to Sicily was damaged by a ship’s anchor.

More to follow.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
