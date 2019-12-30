Another day, another power cut: Electricity out in several localities

Electricity was out in several localities, including Marsaskala, Balzan, Żejtun, Marsaxlokk, San Ġwann, Tarxien, Qormi, Mosta, Attard, Hamrun and St Paul’s Bay.

This was the second electricity cut in 24 hours and the third since last Friday.

No further information is available. Electricity was out just after noon but power was restored in most localities some 15 minutes later.

Two days before Christmas, Enemalta had warned that unplanned power outages were to be expected after the interconnector to Sicily was damaged by a ship’s anchor.

