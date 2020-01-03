[WATCH] Libyans in Malta protest: Turkish occupation of Libya spells danger for Europe

A small group of Libyans residing in Malta held a peaceful protest outside the Turkish embassy in Floriana, claiming that deployment of Turkish troops in Libya proves perilous to the region.

Ten Libyan residents in Malta held banners in silent protest, which banners read that they oppose the Ottoman occupation of Libya and "no to international war led by Turkey in Libya."

Six police officers stood watch outside the embassy.

The Turkish parliament, of which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commands a strong majority, approved the motion to deploy Turkish troops to Libya this week.

In Libya, a rival regime in the east has attempted a coup to oust the Tripoli-based and United Nations backed Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj. Erdogan supports Sarraj.

"Erdogan supports dangerous militias and dangerous militias support him. We know these people personally and they are dangerous. The Turkish occupation of Libya won't affect just Libya but Europe, starting from Malta," Muftah Ali told MaltaToday.

Ali is the spokesperson for the Libyan community protesting in Floriana on Friday, saying that Erdogan has malicious intentions and ambitions in the Mediterranean. Ali feels sure that Malta and the rest of Europe are at risk.

The international community are split over their support of Libyan forces - Sarraj is supported by Turkey, Qatar and Italy among others, while the rival regime commanded by General Khalifa Haftar is backed by the United Arab Emirates, France, Russia and Egypt.

"We are against the extremists in Libya and the US and European forces have left us to deal with the terrorists in our country. Erdogan supports these forces and his action at home will destabilise Europe. He is dreaming big this time," Ali said.

The doors to the Turkish embassy were closed and no Turkish representatives interacted with the protestors on their doorstep.

The same protestors are planning another protest outside the Libyan embassy in Balzan next week.