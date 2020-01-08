menu

Illegal slaughterhouse discovered on Rabat farm

Containers with animal remains and frozen pig carcasses found during an inspection on the Rabat farm  

karl_azzopardi
8 January 2020, 5:56pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo
An illegal slaughterhouse has been discovered during an inspection on a Rabat farm on Tuesday, the animal rights parliamentary secretariat said.

The inspection uncovered containers filled with animal remains and frozen pig carcasses.

The raid was carried out by the directorate for veterinary services, and the discovery suggested the place was being used as an illegal slaughterhouse and the improper rearing of animals.

Officials confiscated around 317kg of animal remains.

The police assisted the veterinary officials.

Investigations are ongoing, and the farm is currently under surveillance.

The authorities have appealed to the public to only buy meat and related products from authorised establishments.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
