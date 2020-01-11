menu

99 rescued migrants disembark in Malta, AFM confirms

The migrants from aboard the Sea-Watch 3 have disembarked in Malta on Saturday afternoon

david_hudson
11 January 2020, 1:06pm
by David Hudson
An AFM boat brought 99 migrants to shore
99 migrants have disembarked at around 12:45pm, Armed Forces of Malta spokesperson told MaltaToday. 

The migrants had been aboard the Sea-Watch 3, the German-run private rescue vessel. On Friday, the same vessel said on Twitter that 42 migrants were rescued from a boat in distress in the Maltese rescue zone at 4am. 

The rescue team said that the passengers had been at sea for days and told the crew that they had been seeing ships passing by their vessel but ignoring them.

"We realised there was an Armed Forces Malta ship standing by for three hours already," they said.

