[PICTURES] Robert Abela swearing in

Following his swearing-in, Prime Minister designate Robert Abela greeted supporters along his way to Castille.

On Saturday, Abela emerged victorious in a race against Chris Fearne, obtaining the support of 57.9% of party members.

Abela greeted people gathered in St George's Square from the Palace balcony to shouts of 'Robert, Robert'.

Earlier Joseph Muscat left the Palace for the last time as Prime Minister, ending his six-year term at the country's helm.

Abela took selfies, shook hands, and thanked the people for their support.

Asked by journalists about Chris Fearne's absence, Abela says that he has maintained regular contact with the deputy prime minister. "I have been speaking to Chris Fearne and will be meeting him later on today... I already declared that I am ready to work with Chris Fearne."

Abela is expected to appoint a brand new cabinet after being sworn in this afternoon.