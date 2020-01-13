menu

[PICTURES] Robert Abela swearing in

Prime Minister Robert Abela greeted supporters along his way to Castille

laura_calleja
13 January 2020, 5:33pm
by Laura Calleja
Robert Abela greeting those present from the Presidential Palace
Robert Abela greeting those present from the Presidential Palace

Following his swearing-in, Prime Minister designate Robert Abela greeted supporters along his way to Castille. 

Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
On Saturday, Abela emerged victorious in a race against Chris Fearne, obtaining the support of 57.9% of party members. 

Robert Abela embracing supporters outside the Presidents Palace
Robert Abela embracing supporters outside the Presidents Palace

Abela greeted people gathered in St George's Square from the Palace balcony to shouts of 'Robert, Robert'.

Robert Abela stopped to take selfies with supports gathered outside the Presidents Palace
Robert Abela stopped to take selfies with supports gathered outside the Presidents Palace

Earlier Joseph Muscat left the Palace for the last time as Prime Minister, ending his six-year term at the country's helm. 

Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Abela took selfies, shook hands, and thanked the people for their support. 

Abela greets supporters as he walks towards Castille
Abela greets supporters as he walks towards Castille

Asked by journalists about Chris Fearne's absence, Abela says that he has maintained regular contact with the deputy prime minister. "I have been speaking to Chris Fearne and will be meeting him later on today... I already declared that I am ready to work with Chris Fearne."

Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Abela is expected to appoint a brand new cabinet after being sworn in this afternoon. 

