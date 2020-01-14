menu

Neville Gafà resigns from the Office of the Prime Minister

Despite backing 'continuity candidate' Robert Abela, Neville Gafà would not occupy a role in the Office of the Prime Minister

david_hudson
14 January 2020, 1:19pm
by David Hudson
Neville Gafà was seen entering the Valletta palace for Robert Abela's swearing in ceremony (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
Neville Gafà has resigned from the Office of the Prime Minister, sources told MaltaToday. 

Gafà had previously backed 'continuity candidate' Robert Abela over Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne in the Labour leadership race. Fearne had previously sacked him from the Foundation for Medical Services over his alleged involvement in the medical visas scandal for Libyan patients.

Despite his apparent allegiance to Abela, Gafà will no longer occupy a role in the OPM.

Gafà was seen entering the Valletta Palace on Monday to be present for Abela's swearing in. 

On Facebook, Gafà has also pledged unwavering loyalty to the former chief of staff Keith Schembri, whose house he has been visiting frequently since his resignation from the OPM.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
