menu

All three Labour women MPs now have a Cabinet role

Rosianne Cutajar, previously a backbencher, is now a parliamentary secretary within Robert Abela's new cabinet

david_hudson
15 January 2020, 2:29pm
by David Hudson
Rosianne Cutajar, Julia Farrugia Portelli, and Justyne Caruana
Rosianne Cutajar, Julia Farrugia Portelli, and Justyne Caruana

All three Labour women MPs now have a cabinet role, with former backbencher Rosianne Cutajar now promoted to parliamentary secretary for equality and reforms as part of Prime Minister Robert Abela's new cabinet.

Under the Joseph Muscat administration, Cutajar had been a backbencher and Julia Farrugia Portelli was a parliamentary secretary within the Office of the Prime Minister for reforms, citizenship and simplification of administrative processes. She too has been promoted to a minister for tourism. 

Justyne Caruana has remained Gozo minister.

In Muscat's time, four women MPs were part of the Labour parliamentary group, including Helena Dalli, previously European affairs and equality minister. However, Dalli was nominated by Muscat for the role of European Commissioner for Equality, which she started occupying since 1 December of last year.

This left Caruana and Farrugia Portelli with Cabinet roles up until Abela reshuffled the Cabinet to include Cutajar amongst them. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in National
All three Labour women MPs now have a Cabinet role
National

All three Labour women MPs now have a Cabinet role
David Hudson
Veteran Labour ministers Joe Mizzi and Chris Cardona out of Cabinet
National

Veteran Labour ministers Joe Mizzi and Chris Cardona out of Cabinet
Kurt Sansone
This is what Robert Abela's cabinet looks like
National

This is what Robert Abela's cabinet looks like
David Hudson
[ANAYLSIS] Robert Abela: Carpe diem or blissful honeymoon?
National

[ANAYLSIS] Robert Abela: Carpe diem or blissful honeymoon?
James Debono
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.