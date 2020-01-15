All three Labour women MPs now have a cabinet role, with former backbencher Rosianne Cutajar now promoted to parliamentary secretary for equality and reforms as part of Prime Minister Robert Abela's new cabinet.

Under the Joseph Muscat administration, Cutajar had been a backbencher and Julia Farrugia Portelli was a parliamentary secretary within the Office of the Prime Minister for reforms, citizenship and simplification of administrative processes. She too has been promoted to a minister for tourism.

Justyne Caruana has remained Gozo minister.

In Muscat's time, four women MPs were part of the Labour parliamentary group, including Helena Dalli, previously European affairs and equality minister. However, Dalli was nominated by Muscat for the role of European Commissioner for Equality, which she started occupying since 1 December of last year.

This left Caruana and Farrugia Portelli with Cabinet roles up until Abela reshuffled the Cabinet to include Cutajar amongst them.