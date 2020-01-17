New chief for Mater Dei Hospital

Celia Falzon will be made Mater Dei Hospital CEO in February, taking over from Ivan Falzon, who has been at the helm for six years.

Celia Falzon, is currently the chief executive of the Pharmacy Of Your Choice scheme.

A statement by the health ministry said that Celia Falzon was involved in major projects within the health sector, including the expansion of the emergency department and initiatives to reduce waiting lists.

She was also instrumental in obtaining the latest technologies for Mater Dei Hospital, having been involved in projects such as the introduction of robotics in the medicinal sector.

Outgoing Mater Dei CEO Ivan Falzon has occupied the role since 2014, and was influential in the introduction of a number of projects at the government hospital.

The health ministry said that he had been involved in the multi-million investment in new equipment such as MRI, CT Scan and Angiosuite. He was also involved in the opening of the new Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.

Health Minister Chris Fearne thanked Ivan Falzon for his years leading the hospital, and congratulated Celia Falzon for her new position.