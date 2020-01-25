menu

No locality too small as Robert Abela visits Comino, population: 3

Prime Minister Robert Abela pays a visit to Comino’s three full-time residents

massimo_costa
25 January 2020, 5:42pm
by Massimo Costa
Robert Abela paid a visit to Comino's three residents on Saturday (Photo: One.com.mt)
Robert Abela paid a visit to Comino's three residents on Saturday (Photo: One.com.mt)

Robert Abela headed to Comino on Saturday afternoon to pay a visit to the island’s three residents.

He was welcomed by Salvu Vella and two of his family members, the only persons to reside in Comino all year round.

The Prime Minister was greeted with qassatat, and a specially-made cake with “Merħba” (welcome) imprinted on it.

On the way to Comino, Abela tried his hand at skippering a boat, momentarily taking the helm of the vessel he was travelling on.

Later on today, Abela is expected to also visit three localities in Gozo - Xewkija, Xagħra and Qala.

