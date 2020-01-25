No locality too small as Robert Abela visits Comino, population: 3

Robert Abela headed to Comino on Saturday afternoon to pay a visit to the island’s three residents.

He was welcomed by Salvu Vella and two of his family members, the only persons to reside in Comino all year round.

The Prime Minister was greeted with qassatat, and a specially-made cake with “Merħba” (welcome) imprinted on it.

On the way to Comino, Abela tried his hand at skippering a boat, momentarily taking the helm of the vessel he was travelling on.

Later on today, Abela is expected to also visit three localities in Gozo - Xewkija, Xagħra and Qala.